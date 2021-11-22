Citigroup Cuts iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target to $8.80

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IQ. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. OTR Global reiterated a positive rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.11.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $6.90 on Thursday. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 470.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 40,797 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after buying an additional 666,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

