Citigroup Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $234.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several other research reports. Erste Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.85.

BABA opened at $140.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $280.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.32 and its 200 day moving average is $186.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

