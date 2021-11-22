Citigroup Upgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to “Buy”

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by Citigroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $94.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.45% from the stock’s previous close.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.81.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $72.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $75.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.38. The company has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

