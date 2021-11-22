Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $577.00

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $577.00 and last traded at $576.08, with a volume of 8 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $559.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $417.70 and a 200-day moving average of $401.88.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COKE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.