Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report issued on Friday, November 19th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $81.99 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.