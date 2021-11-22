Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Short Interest Up 22.5% in October

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the October 14th total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CL stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.55. 169,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,278. The company has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.38.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 49,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.