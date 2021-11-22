ColossusXT Trading Down 66.4% Over Last 7 Days (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 64% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $8.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 66.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00013301 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000171 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003888 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,308,840,623 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

