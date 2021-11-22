Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,219 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Columbia Financial worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Columbia Financial by 648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Columbia Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Columbia Financial by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Columbia Financial stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

