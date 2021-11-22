Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

CMCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of CMCO traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 91,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,105. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888 in the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.