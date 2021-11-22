Comerica Bank Grows Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 104,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 66,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,064,000 after acquiring an additional 170,027 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 25,264 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $100.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

