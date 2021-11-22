Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Carter’s worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

NYSE CRI opened at $106.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.44.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRI. Wedbush began coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

In related news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $3,197,789.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,663 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,609. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.