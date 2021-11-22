Comerica Bank Sells 1,134 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,495,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,696,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 516,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.83.

Shares of AMG opened at $174.22 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.96.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

