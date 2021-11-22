Comerica Bank Sells 19,560 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,560 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.15% of Belden worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 56,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDC opened at $67.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.38. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.49%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

