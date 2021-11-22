Comerica Bank Sells 4,511 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of AerCap worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AerCap by 76.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after buying an additional 253,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $23,230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AerCap by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,552,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,756,000 after buying an additional 244,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AER stock opened at $62.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.29. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

