Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 36,659 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 845,512 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,288.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $70,400,000 after purchasing an additional 767,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 739,001 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,409,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,285,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $31,878,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,168,917 shares of company stock worth $122,601,167. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $100.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.59. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $116.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

