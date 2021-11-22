Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.78

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.78 and last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 19705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 16.52%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough purchased 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

