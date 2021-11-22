Comparing BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) & Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BBQ and Ruth’s Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 0 3 1 3.25

BBQ presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.86%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus price target of $26.75, indicating a potential upside of 46.98%. Given BBQ’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BBQ is more favorable than Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Volatility & Risk

BBQ has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BBQ and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million 1.19 $4.95 million $1.87 7.43 Ruth’s Hospitality Group $277.75 million 2.25 -$25.29 million $0.86 21.16

BBQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ruth’s Hospitality Group. BBQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ruth’s Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 10.77% 13.10% 3.34% Ruth’s Hospitality Group 7.87% 24.51% 5.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats BBQ on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand. The Franchise Operations segment includes franchisee-owned Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants. The company was founded by Ruth Fertel in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

