Comparing DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) & Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DHI Group and Radware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Radware 0 3 2 0 2.40

DHI Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.05%. Radware has a consensus target price of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 24.96%. Given Radware’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Radware is more favorable than DHI Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DHI Group and Radware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $136.88 million 1.87 -$30.01 million ($0.60) -8.62 Radware $250.03 million 5.56 $9.64 million $0.34 88.85

Radware has higher revenue and earnings than DHI Group. DHI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and Radware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group -22.33% 2.26% 1.23% Radware 5.81% 5.76% 3.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Radware shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of DHI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Radware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

DHI Group has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radware has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Radware beats DHI Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement. The application delivery is designed to simplify operations while ensuring business applications resilience and application service level agreement. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel and Roy Zisapel on May 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

