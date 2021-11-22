Comparing NIO (NYSE:NIO) & Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

NIO (NYSE:NIO) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get NIO alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NIO and Li Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO 0 3 13 0 2.81 Li Auto 0 1 10 1 3.00

NIO presently has a consensus target price of $65.90, suggesting a potential upside of 70.46%. Li Auto has a consensus target price of $43.25, suggesting a potential upside of 41.35%. Given NIO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NIO is more favorable than Li Auto.

Profitability

This table compares NIO and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO -29.97% -37.62% -15.75% Li Auto -3.89% -2.22% -1.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NIO and Li Auto’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIO $2.49 billion 24.35 -$812.13 million ($0.99) -39.05 Li Auto $1.45 billion 21.66 -$23.24 million ($0.16) -191.25

Li Auto has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NIO. Li Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

NIO has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Li Auto has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.3% of NIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Li Auto beats NIO on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.