Comparing Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Investment Group $231.95 million 2.38 $146.92 million N/A N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group $107.98 million 2.17 $9.96 million $1.19 13.66

Bridge Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bridge Investment Group and Silvercrest Asset Management Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bridge Investment Group presently has a consensus price target of $18.60, suggesting a potential downside of 15.34%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.85%. Given Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silvercrest Asset Management Group is more favorable than Bridge Investment Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group 9.10% 22.60% 11.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group beats Bridge Investment Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc. operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services. The company was founded in April 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

