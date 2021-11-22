Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the October 14th total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Compass stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,973,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,514. Compass has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74.
Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.
About Compass
Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.
