Compound Hits One Day Volume of $156.79 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Compound has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and $156.79 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be bought for about $292.90 or 0.00505374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

