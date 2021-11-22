Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the October 14th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 635,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Concord Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $891,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Concord Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concord Acquisition by 369.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 95,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CND traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 455,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,626. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84. Concord Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

