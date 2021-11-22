Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.90.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $79.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.70. Confluent has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. Confluent’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $4,018,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 86,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,992,293.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,156,746 shares of company stock valued at $100,169,795.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

