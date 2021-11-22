Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Up to $79.75

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.75, but opened at $83.50. Confluent shares last traded at $79.80, with a volume of 7,392 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.70.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $64,528,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,461,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,156,746 shares of company stock worth $100,169,795.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $86,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

