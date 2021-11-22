Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Conifer reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Conifer had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Conifer news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa purchased 38,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,777.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conifer during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Conifer by 107.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conifer during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.84. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.