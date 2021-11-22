ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 122,211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,496 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 33.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,199 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,788 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.29. The company had a trading volume of 140,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,238,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The stock has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

