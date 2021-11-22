ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Short Interest Down 20.5% in October

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,750,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 14th total of 21,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

NYSE:COP traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.49. The stock had a trading volume of 327,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,238,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.90.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

