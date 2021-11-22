Consumers Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.64 (OTCMKTS:CBKM)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS:CBKM opened at $22.50 on Monday. Consumers Bancorp has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $23.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.66.

Get Consumers Bancorp alerts:

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. It offers business services and personal services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.