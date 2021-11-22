Consumers Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.64 (OTCMKTS:CBKM)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.
OTCMKTS:CBKM opened at $22.50 on Monday. Consumers Bancorp has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $23.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.66.
Consumers Bancorp Company Profile
