Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $56.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.79.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $45.10 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.13.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm acquired 108,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,285. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3,716.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

