Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New $525,000 Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,475 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,455 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,893,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,397,000 after purchasing an additional 65,969 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,840 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.
ZION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
