Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 347.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $38.99 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

