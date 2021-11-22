Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,446 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 2.0% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,254,036,000 after buying an additional 577,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,892,654,000 after buying an additional 527,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,601,166,000 after buying an additional 519,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $115.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.36 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.