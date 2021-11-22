Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,182 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes makes up 1.7% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,554,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after buying an additional 6,483,419 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,011,000 after buying an additional 4,979,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after buying an additional 3,841,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,373,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $754,470.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,536,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,390,566. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

