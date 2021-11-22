Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Up 20.2% in October

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 868,100 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the October 14th total of 722,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CPS traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 112,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,843. Cooper-Standard has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $411.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.36.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($3.59). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 31.39% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

In other Cooper-Standard news, insider Christopher Couch bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $32,085.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth about $944,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 119.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 10.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,006,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,966,000 after acquiring an additional 195,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 17.9% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 298,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 45,362 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

