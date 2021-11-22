Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Up 20.2% in October

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 868,100 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the October 14th total of 722,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE CPS traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 112,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,843. Cooper-Standard has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $411.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.36.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($3.59). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 31.39% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth about $944,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 119.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 10.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,006,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,966,000 after acquiring an additional 195,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 17.9% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 298,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 45,362 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.
