Cormark Trims Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Target Price to C$10.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.93.

REAL stock opened at C$8.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.66. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$7.65 and a 12-month high of C$25.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of C$651.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

