Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 14th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.3% in the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 86,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 189,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 56,925 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 58.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.26. 5,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

