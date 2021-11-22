Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 22.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 16.4% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 204,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 50.9% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 33.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 22.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

CTVA stock opened at $47.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

