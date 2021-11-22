CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the October 14th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

CoStar Group stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.22. The stock had a trading volume of 22,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.99.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,286,000 after buying an additional 114,340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSGP. Truist boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

