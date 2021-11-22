Covalent (CQT) Market Cap Reaches $47.13 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Covalent has a market cap of $47.13 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00069172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00073423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00089352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.83 or 0.07265820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,799.11 or 1.00103227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars.

