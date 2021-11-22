CRA Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 93,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 276.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 397,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 292,062 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,190,000.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $54.09 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40.

