CRA Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,932,000 after purchasing an additional 650,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $49,214,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 273,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.33.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $202.16 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.56 and a 12 month high of $204.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.26. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

