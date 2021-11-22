CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $237.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The firm has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.29.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

