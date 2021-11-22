Craig Ross Sells 15,000 Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Stock

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Craig Ross sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Craig Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Craig Ross sold 3,527 shares of GTY Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $25,747.10.

Shares of GTYH opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 79.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in GTY Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in GTY Technology by 3.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 70,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

