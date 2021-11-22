Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 532 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 641.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 244.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,259 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AstraZeneca by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,954,000 after buying an additional 2,068,480 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after buying an additional 1,935,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,610,000 after buying an additional 1,830,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average of $58.59.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

