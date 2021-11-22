Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 372 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22,303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after purchasing an additional 111,776 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 83,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,507,000 after purchasing an additional 82,374 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 150,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 63,017 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $101.40 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.18 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.02.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

