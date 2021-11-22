Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 68,108 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.47 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,189.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,500 shares of company stock worth $14,010,350 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

