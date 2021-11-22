Credit Suisse AG Has $1.18 Million Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth $40,000. Rollins Financial increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 54.5% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 6,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $2,503,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $2,936,000.

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $142.57 on Monday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $81.88 and a twelve month high of $143.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.95.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

