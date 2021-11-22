Credit Suisse AG Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 310.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth $246,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 88.0% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 161.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $142.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.61 and a 200-day moving average of $124.95. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $81.88 and a 52-week high of $143.83.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

