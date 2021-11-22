Credit Suisse AG Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,121 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

ALEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.